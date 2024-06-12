Local business owner and Rhinelander community leader dies in Lincoln County car crash

A Rhinelander community leader died in a car crash earlier this week.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released the names of those involved in the deadly crash on Highway 51.

George Rouman died in the crash. He was the owner of Rouman Cinema as well as other businesses in the Rhinelander area.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Alexia Zuk of Crandon was driving south on Highway 51 near Irma.

She crossed the center line and hit the car Rouman was driving. He died in the crash.

Zuk was flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital and has since been treated and released.

Rouman Cinema posted on Facebook saying the theater was temporarily closed due to the recent family tragedy.

They plan to reopen Friday.

The post has more than 290 comments of people sharing their memories of George and the movie theater, his impact on the community, and how amazing a person he was.