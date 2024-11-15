Funeral procession for Rhinelander's Assistant Fire Chief travels through the city

A long line of emergency equipment traveled through the streets of Rhinelander with lights flashing to honor the memory of Rhinelander’s Assistant Fire Chief.

Services were held yesterday for Dan Bauer, who died of a heart attack November 2nd.

Departments from a wide area showed their respect by participating in a funeral procession which traveled through Rhinelander yesterday.

People stood along the streets to honor Bauer’s service as well.

Bauer served the Rhinelander Fire Department for nearly 19 years as a firefighter and paramedic.

A memorial fund has been set up with People’s State Bank in Rhinelander.

College Funds for each of his four children have also been set up.

A separate fund for the family has also been set up through the Fire Department.