Tree from Rhinelander stars in tree lighting ceremony at the Wisconsin Capitol

A tree harvested in Rhinelander will be shine in all its glory as a tree lighting ceremony takes place at the state capitol Thursday.

The Capitol Tree is displayed in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol building throughout the holiday season.

The theme of the tree this year is 125 years of Wisconsin State Parks.

The tree was donated by Rick Burke and the Burke family from their home in Rhinelander.

This is the second consecutive year that the Capitol tree was harvested from the Rhinelander area.

“We are so excited to kick off the holiday season in Wisconsin as we gather to officially light this year’s Capitol Tree, which is decorated each year by ornaments made by kids from across Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “The tree lighting ceremony is an annual tradition here at the Capitol, and this year, we’re excited to not only celebrate the holidays but also kick off the anniversary celebration of 125 years of Wisconsin's State Parks in 2025.”

The tree is decorated with handmade ornaments made by kids from across the state.

Visitors can view the tree throughout the holiday season during visitor hours at the Capitol.

The Capitol is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays. The Capitol Holiday Tree will be on display through the end of the year.