Habitat for Humanity Northwoods receives largest single donation in nearly 30 years

Between donations and volunteer time, Habitat for Humanity Northwoods can build a home at a much more affordable cost.

“A home that might cost someone in the area of $250,000 normally, we’re able to hopefully reduce that amount in the neighborhood of $50- to $75,000,” said Executive Director Dave Havel.

In the last couple of years, Habitat has been able to go from building one house a year to two.

Havel says with a recent $100,000 donation they can potentially build up to four a year.

“Our mission is to build affordable homes. We can only build as much as the funds we have available to get going, to get under construction,” said Havel.

The donation comes from Gale Willcox, a local community member who told WXPR she believes it’s important to support things in your community that helps others.

“I think with so many people who can't afford a place to rent or buy a home, providing a place for them is wonderful,” said Willcox.

Willcox said when she was younger, she and her husband would renovate rundown houses in their community in Illinois.

“I would do the cosmetic work all winter long, and he would, on the weekends, do the plumbing and the electrical and whatever it needed,” said Willcox. “I always enjoyed that. Maybe that's one reason I'm drawn to Habitat.”

The $100,000 is the largest single donation Habitat for Humanity Northwoods has received since 1997.

“We were thrilled to death and totally surprised and, of course, delighted,” said Havel.

Willcox hopes her donation inspires others to give.

“I think people who have more than they need ought to share it for people who don't,” she said.

Havel says habitat always accepts donations of many kinds, including monetary, building supplies, and a person’s time.

“We rely on volunteers for our construction projects and also at our Restore operation here in Rhinelander. People can volunteer at any time on those projects,” said Havel. “You don't really need to be that skilled. We help train and we work with all volunteers, and so any volunteer help is appreciated.”

Havel says contacting the Habitat for Humanity Northwoods office in Rhinelander is the best way to learn more about contributing. You can call 715-420-0412.

Habitat for Humanity Northwoods builds homes in Vilas and Oneida Counties.