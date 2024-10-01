Habitat for Humanity Northwoods dedicates 25th house to Rhinelander family

Soon to be 12-year-old Sadie got quite the early birthday present.

“It is a birthday present. It's almost my birthday,” said Sadie.

On Friday, Sadie and her mom, Becky Rick, got the keys to the Rhinelander house they’ve been helping build for nearly a year and a half.

“It's wonderful. My first experience with habitat is like, ‘Okay, Becky, it's time to go to work and work on a house,” said Rick.

Everything from painting to putting up siding on the house was a new experience for Rick and one she says she’s grateful for to be able to call the new house her home.

Habitat for Humanity Northwoods held a dedication ceremony on Friday to honor all that hard work Rick and the volunteers put in.

The dedication is one of Executive Director Dave Havel’s favorite moments.

“That's our mission, to help provide affordable housing for families in need. That is the best part of it because you get to meet these people who have need, and they really need something and they deserve something nice,” said Havel. “So when you see that come together and you actually help them, and it comes to a beautiful day like today, there's nothing better.”

This is Habitat for Humanity Northwoods’ 25th house.

Like the last couple of ones built in Rhinelander it had trades classes from Rhinelander High School helping out, as well as dozens of community volunteers and local businesses.

“I think it's the best one that we've ever built, simply because of all the upgrades over the years in housing and whatnot, and our design has gotten better. This location is beautiful. We had custom cabinets, just everything is just beautiful in this home,” said Havel.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

Habitat has two more homes under construction right now, one in Rhinelander and one near St. Germain.

Havel says the Habitat for Humanity Northwoods Restore in Rhinelander has made a huge difference in funding for the number of homes they’ve built in recent years.

“When we moved locations and we bought the building on Lincoln Street, that has really taken a gigantic step forward,” said Havel. “That has become our main source of funding, and it's doing great. So we're kind of kicking in on all cylinders right now.”

Havel says they always welcome people to apply. There are some income requirements and people have to put in sweat equity as well as be able and willing to afford a mortgage.

You can learn more about the process on the Habitat for Humanity Northwoods website.

“Just exactly like Becky's done on this particular house. She's been working on this home from the start, doing what she can to help,” said Havel.

Rick says it was a bit scary as she’s never taken on a project like this one, but she’s grateful for everyone that helped build her home and looks forward to being that person for another deserving family.

“I hope next time I can go help the next people because I just think people that volunteered, that's great. I never volunteered before, but I think it's wonderful,” said Rick.