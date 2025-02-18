Benefits outlined for downtown Eagle River historic recognition

A number of benefits are expected from downtown Eagle River being put on the National Register of Historical Places.

The downtown district in Eagle River was developed in 1880. The area has been constantly evolving ever since. Recently, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced that this area will be put on this list of historical places.

The Eagle River Revitalization Program played a big part in securing this designation. Some places downtown will be offered extra benefits along with it. It gives them the ability to rehabilitate their structures if needed, as well as being exempt from possibly being torn down for newer buildings or roads.

Vito Bortolotti, the Director of the Eagle River Historical Society, spoke more about the benefits.

"Lets say a building wants to fix their electric or get a new roof or something like that they are able to apply for state or federal tax credits to essentially match the cost of that so lets say it costs 'X' amount of dollars they can get a tax credit on their taxes for that," said Bortolotti.

Along with the ability of protection and rehabilitation, there is also an opportunity for business. Heritage tourism is very popular in the state as well as the country. Now, Eagle River has joined the list of places to be for many travelers.

Bortolotti added, "Its one thing to go to the candy store but also realize that there's a bit of a history that goes behind it or whatever else."

Leaders say downtown Eagle River will always be growing, but there is a good balance.

"Its very exciting for us, we have some plans in the future to really capitalize on the history that is downtown," said Bortolotti. "But for us it really gives a new breath of life into some of the preservation, you know we've lost some neon signs recently some buildings have been torn down, they've been rehabbed so much. So its really put a nice emphasis on, hey we've got something special here lets not ruin it, or lets not denigrate it too much."

The designation will provide many places downtown with protection.