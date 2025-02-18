Eagle River Ice Castle expected to come down by March 1st

Not much time remains to see the Eagle River Ice Castle lit up in all its glory.

The Eagle River Fire Department posted on Facebook that the ice castle is nearing the end of its season.

They expect it to be taken down by March 1st.

Once warmer conditions start to deteriorate the castle, it needs to be knocked down for safety reasons.

Lights in the Ice Castle will be removed after February 24th.

The fire department says to visit before then to see it illuminated.

They thanked everyone who has visited and supported the tradition.