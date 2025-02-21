Heal Creek Dog Dash & Winter Fest returns to Rhinelander this weekend

With this year’s below average snowfall, getting in training has been difficult for musher’s like Niina Baum.

“You have to get creative on your training when there's not a lot of snow,” said Baum.

When conditions haven’t been great, she’s been hooking her dogs up to her fat tire bike and taking them out on old logging roads to get practice in.

The lack of snow meant the Wisconsin Trailblazer Sled Dog Club had to cancel one of its races earlier in the season.

But with the recent snowfall and cold temperatures things are turning around. The club is able to host the Heal Creek Dog Dash this weekend in Rhinelander.

Baum is the secretary of the club and one of the main organizers for the races.

“I’m feeling very excited. It's awesome to have snow here again. It really feels like winter, and the dogs are really excited to be able to race and get out on the trail as well,” said Baum. “And, we have such a beautiful venue here at the Northwood Golf Club.”

Roughly 60 racers will be competing in skijoring and dog sledding over the two days.

Baum says that’s down a bit from past years, which she attributes to the uncertainty around the weather and missing out on a whole year last year.

Even still, Baum says it’s a good boost for the local economy.

“It draws a lot of people into town too, because you have all the racers coming into town, so they're booking hotels, they're going out to restaurants, they're going to the pet stores, whatever they need for supplies,” said Baum. “It does bring an influx of people into the area too in a slower time of year for us.”

The event is free for spectators.

Baum says its very family friendly with the sledding hill near the finish line and a chance for kids to try their hand at dog sledding on Saturday.

“They get to go for like 100 yards down the trail dog sled and everything will be provided, and it's completely free,” said Baum “Just show up at noon, get in line, and you'll get your kid will get to go and do a quick little run and try it out for themselves, and maybe get addicted to it, like I did.”

Races start Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and go until about 2:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.

“The biggest thing I tell people is come out early. If you wait till one o'clock, you're going to be kind of just catching the end of things. So, get out here before lunch. Get here by 10/11 a.m. to really see the action and everything that's happening,” said Baum.

Baum also looks forward to the “zero-dog class” on Sunday after all the other races. That’s when racers take their sleds, without the dogs, and see who can go the farthest down the hill.

“It's quite a riot to watch it,” said Baum.

You can see a full schedule on the event’s Facebook page.