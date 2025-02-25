Eagle River ice castle taken down

Eagle River’s ice castle came down on Monday.

The Eagle River Fire Department announced on Facebook that they had knocked it down.

The post included a picture of a pile of ice blocks on the ground.

Typically, the ice castle is removed for safety reasons once warm weather and sun start to make the structure less stable.

Monday’s highs were in the 40’s.

The Eagle River Fire Department thanked everyone who came to see the ice castle and made donations.

They said they are already making plans for next winter.