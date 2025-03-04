Personal Hygiene Pantry established at Northwoods Children's Museum in Eagle River

A personal hygiene pantry will now be available at the Northwoods Children’s Museum in Eagle River.

This new resource provides essential hygiene items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, and shampoo.

It’s available to those in need, no questions asked.

The personal hygiene pantry is made possible through the generosity of an anonymous donor and the SMILE Grant.

“The addition of a personal hygiene pantry was a natural next step after implementing the FORK pantry,” says NCM Executive Director Danielle Larsen.

“When families are facing food insecurity, every dollar is prioritized for essentials like rent and utilities—often leaving personal care items out of reach. Unlike clothing or household goods that can be borrowed or thrifted, hygiene products must be purchased, making them an overlooked but critical need. By providing these items alongside food, we hope to ease some of the financial strain and ensure families have access to both nourishment and basic self-care necessities.”

There had already been a supplemental food pantry inside the Northwoods Children’s Museum, created in partnership with Feed Our Rural Kids or Fork.

Both pantries are available during museum hours: Monday-Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 3 PM.

To keep the hygiene pantry stocked, NCM is seeking donations from the community.

Items must be new and unopened and can be dropped off at the museum, located at 346 W Division St, Eagle River, WI.