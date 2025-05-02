Kids explore 'Careers on Wheels' in Rhinelander

Rhinelander schools and local law enforcement teamed up for the 14th annual Careers on Wheels program.

Businesses from across the Northwoods came out to show elementary students what they do for a living behind the wheel.

The aim is to help guide students on what they may be interested in, and plant a seed for potential careers.

For anything from limo services to excavating, students were able to get behind the wheel and given the opportunity to start thinking about what interests them.

"It's important to give kids the opportunity even at a young age to start think about, 'what can I do?' 'what possibilities are out there?'" said Rhinelander chief of police, Lloyd Gauthier. "We try to get a variety of different things because some of these careers as kids get older, they can make decisions that would take that career off the table for them."

Officials wanted to gauge interest early on, so if a student wants to pursue that path, they have the resources to do so.