Kiwanis Club gives update on splash pad and playground plans for Hodag Park

The Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander is making progress raising funds for a new playground and splash pad at Hodag Park.

Kiwanis announced the project a year ago.

It needs to raise $1.6 million dollars.

Kiwanis has received several large donations in recent weeks, including ones from Drews Dental, Peoples State Bank, and Superior Diesel.

With those donations, two thirds of the total funds needed have been secured.

Kiwanis Member Brandon Karaba gave an update to Rhinelander City Council Monday night.

“We recently had a meeting with Patrick, Kurt Johnson, Fire Chief Tonnancour and others to confirm any issues or problems, especially now we're getting to this point, we want to make sure the water piece is all buttoned up,” said Karaba.

Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander

Karaba says Kiwanis has been working with the DNR to allow used water to flow into Boom Lake.

They’ll also be working with the city to make sure it’s not using too much water to put strain on the city’s water system.

“The splash pad will be set up will be under full control of how the city would like it, how many gallons per minute, up to a maximum to a minimum, how many days a week it'll be available to be used, how many minutes it'll go per time the button is pressed to allow the jets and everybody to play,” said Karaba.

The current goal is for the splash pad to be put in this summer and the playground next year.

For more information about the project or to learn how to contribute, please contact the Brandon Karaba at 715-218-8139 or brandonkaraba@hotmail.com. You can also visit the Kiwanis Facebook Page.