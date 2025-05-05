Motorcycle riders returning to the roads as the weather gets warmer

As temperatures start to rise, automobile drivers are going to see plenty of motorcyclists hitting the roads as well.

It's as crucial as ever for a driver to stay attentive and keep everyone on the road safe.

"We do have families to go home to too," said Sue Verts, a coordinator with ABATE of Wisconsin and Share the Road.

May is motorcycle awareness month, and with more motorcyclists on the roads, it's important for drivers to keep a third eye open because sometimes they can be hard to spot.

"Allow that bike extra time or do a four second rule," said Verts.

It's also a two way street when it comes to sharing the road.

Motorcyclists should be acknowledging that spotting them could be a challenge for drivers and even wildlife.

"Have your thinking caps on. Just be aware of your surroundings," said Verts.

In the end, everyone on the road is just trying to get to their destination.

"I had a friend that was killed by a drunk driver, and that caught to my heart very dearly," said Verts. "A couple weeks ago, I had another friend. I don't know if a deer hit him or he hit the deer on his bike, but the deer won."

Share the Road also offers free classes for all drivers to attend.