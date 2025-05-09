Grand opening held for Flambeau River YMCA in Park Falls

Grand opening ceremonies for the Flambeau River YMCA in Park Falls drew more than 125 people.

The grand opening Thursday celebrated years of work to bring a YMCA to Park Falls.

Linda May, Executive Director of the YMCA of the Northwoods, says the Y supports community, but the community supports the Y.

“This building didn’t rise overnight, it was shaped by the dedication of countless individuals… our board of directors, volunteers, donors, city and state leaders, neighbors and the excellent vendors we had on this project that built this place with such quality. Every brick and beam represents your belief and your commitment”, said May.

The old Park Falls City Hall building was renovated and added to for the new Flambeau River YMCA.

The facility will include childcare, teen, and senior centers along with a 24/7 fitness center.