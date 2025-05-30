Hodag Dome reopens ahead of graduation ceremony, will open to the public Tuesday

The Hodag Dome is back up and operational.

Earlier Friday, members of the Rhinelander High School Class of 2025 participated in their graduation practice inside the Dome.

The School District of Rhinelander says the Class of 2025 Graduation Ceremony will be held in the Dome this Sunday.

Just under two months ago, the dome deflated and was damaged when back-up generators failed during an ice storm that took out power to tens of thousands in the region.

“We’re incredibly proud of the teamwork and commitment it took to bring the Dome back online so quickly,” said Eric Burke, Superintendent of the School District of Rhinelander. “We look forward to celebrating the Class of 2025 this Sunday and welcoming the community back to what we believe is the best school district dome in the world—The Hodag Dome.”

Some repair work still needs to be done on the track, tennis courts, and lighting.

The Dome will remain operational during this time, with only minimal closures during scheduled maintenance work.

The Hodag Dome will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 3, at 6:00 AM.