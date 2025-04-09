School District of Rhinelander gives timeline for Hodag Dome repairs

The School District of Rhinelander hope to have the Hodag Dome reopened to the public by the end of May.

The dome was damaged during the power outage caused by last week’s ice storm.

The dome manufacturer was on site today (Wednesday) to inspect the damage and give a timeline for repairs.

The inspector told the district the damage is less extensive than originally anticipated.

Crews will being repair work next week with the goal of inflating it by early May.

Then work on the inside can begin.

This includes retrieving sports equipment and fixing lighting.

The District plans to take this opportunity to add lighting to the tennis and pickleball court area, enhancing the facility for future use.

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience and continued support as we work through this challenge. In just a few short years, the Hodag Dome has become an incredibly valuable resource for our students, our community, and the entire region. We’re excited to see it return to full operation soon," said Superintendent Eric Burke.

The school district says if progress stays on schedule, the Hodag Dome is expected to be fully operational and ready for use by the end of May.