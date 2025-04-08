School District of Rhinelander breaks ground on multimillion-dollar facilities upgrade

In April 2024, voters within the School District of Rhinelander approved a $26 million capital improvement referendum.

With those funds the district will improve art, music, family and consumer science classrooms in the middle school as well as special education, health, and office areas.

At the high school science classrooms and the technical education areas are getting major upgrades.

On a frigid Monday afternoon more than two dozen students, staff, and community members attended a ceremonial groundbreaking in front of the high school.

“We're a comprehensive school district and high school, we've been that way for a lot of years, and some of those areas have, have not been a priority,” said Superintendent Eric Burke. “We want to make sure our tech, especially our TechEd area, which is the priority this project, that we put some money into those areas and facilities and equipment so that we can do the best for our kids possible.”

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

The currently tech ed facility was built in 1958, a lot, but not all, of the equipment has been updated.

While majority of the costs are being covered by the referendum, local businesses and community members have also contributed.

Bray Architects has spent the last year working with teachers and the district to plan out all the spaces.

One of those teachers was Adam Schmidt, the high school welding and woods teacher.

“I've sent them emails on changing things, and I had a couple of those moments where I wake up in the middle of night and it was like, ‘Oh’ and I email them the next day, and they were right on it, willing to make changes and helping us out,” said Schmidt.

The changes will also mean expanding some of the tech ed programs to sixth graders.

“I think it was a great move to include the middle school in this project, just because that's where the excitement starts,” said Paul Oppman, the middle school tech ed teacher.

As WXPR reported in 2022, more Wisconsin students are choosing to go directly into the workforce following high school.

The goal is to prepare students for whatever career path they choose after high school.

“It hits a lot of areas that are important for the future,” said Burke.

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of summer 2026.