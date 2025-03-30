Hodag Dome damaged in ice storm, district working with city to find alternative polling location

The School District of Rhinelander announces that the Hodag Dome is temporarily closed following a power outage caused by severe weather this weekend.

The backup generator failed causing the dome to deflate. This led to several tears and more damage.

The dome is being completely deflated Sunday. The dome manufacturer will be on site Monday, March 31 to assess damage and develop a repair plan.

The district is working to get the dome up and running as quickly as possible.

As a result of the closure, some events scheduled to take place in the Dome this week will be either relocated to other facilities or cancelled.

One of those events is the election. The Hodag Dome is the polling place for the City of Rhinelander.

The School District of Rhinelander says it’s working closely with the City of Rhinelander to identify and secure an alternative location for voting.

WXPR will provide updates as they become available.

