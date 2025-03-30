Schools announce closures as ice storm impact expected to linger into Monday
As the ice storm eases, a snowstorm takes its place Sunday evening.
A trace to four inches of snow is forecasted for the region now through the early hours on Monday.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 1:00 a.m.
The National Weather Service Green Bay said, “Snow or ice covered roads will result in hazardous travel conditions. The combined weight of ice and snow on trees, and winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph, could result in additional tree damage and power outages.”
There have been widespread power outages.
Nicolet College - Closed
Tomahawk - Closed
Rhinelander Schools - Closed All Activities Cancelled
Three Lakes School District - Closed
School District of Crandon -closed no after school activities or referendum meeting
Lakeland Union High School - Closed
AVW School - Closed
MHLT-Closed
Lac du Flambeau - Closed
North Lakeland School - Closed
Northland Pines School District - Closed - 7th - 12th Grade Virtual Learning
Phelps School and Daycare - Closed 3/31/25
Wabeno - Closed
Mercer School – Closed
Antigo - Closed
Elcho School- Closed
Nativity Catholic School -Closed
Trinity Lutheran Minocqua Closed
Zion Lutheran School – Closed
Christ Lutheran School – Closed
Goodman-Armstrong Creek - Closed
Laona - Closed
Other closures:
Rhinelander District Library
Forest County Courthouse