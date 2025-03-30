Schools announce closures as ice storm impact expected to linger into Monday

As the ice storm eases, a snowstorm takes its place Sunday evening.

A trace to four inches of snow is forecasted for the region now through the early hours on Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 1:00 a.m.

The National Weather Service Green Bay said, “Snow or ice covered roads will result in hazardous travel conditions. The combined weight of ice and snow on trees, and winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph, could result in additional tree damage and power outages.”

There have been widespread power outages.

Nicolet College - Closed

Tomahawk - Closed

Rhinelander Schools - Closed All Activities Cancelled

Three Lakes School District - Closed

School District of Crandon -closed no after school activities or referendum meeting

Lakeland Union High School - Closed

AVW School - Closed

MHLT-Closed

Lac du Flambeau - Closed

North Lakeland School - Closed

Northland Pines School District - Closed - 7th - 12th Grade Virtual Learning

Phelps School and Daycare - Closed 3/31/25

Wabeno - Closed

Mercer School – Closed

Antigo - Closed

Elcho School- Closed

Nativity Catholic School -Closed

Trinity Lutheran Minocqua Closed

Zion Lutheran School – Closed

Christ Lutheran School – Closed

Goodman-Armstrong Creek - Closed

Laona - Closed

Other closures:

Rhinelander District Library

Forest County Courthouse

