Warming shelters open across the Northwoods

This article will be updated as we learn of more and as more open.

With tens of thousands of people without power, places for people to warm up and charge devices are open across the Northwoods.

Vilas County

In Eagle River, Northland Pines High School will be open Monday from 6:00 AM - 7:00 PM. The commons, locker rooms, and Field House at NPHS will be open for community use. The district is asking that any children are supervised and come with an adult.

The Lac du Flambeau Tribe says people should check in at the police department. They’ll then be directed either to the emergency shelter, the Tribal Natural Resource Center, or the Casino.

Forest County

Forest County Emergency Management has opened several sites for Monday. It's also working with the Red Cross to open an overnight shelter tonight.

The following locations are open Monday:

Wabeno Fire Hall

4461 N Branch Street

Hiles Town Hall

9193 N Main St.

Argonne Town Hall

8842 Black Bear Ave.

Goodman Town Hall (Armstrong Creek Area)

506 Mill St.

Forest County Courthouse

200 E. Madison St.

Crandon, WI

Potawatomi Community Center

5471 The Place Where Plays Rd.

Crandon, WI

Potawatomi Carter Casino Hotel

618 State Hwy 31

Wabeno, WI

Oneida County

The Minocqua Area Visitors Bureau is open 24hrs for people in need of a place to warm up.

The Hilgermann Center at 25 S Brown Street in Rhinelander is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, March 31 for people to stop in. In a social media post, The Hilgermann Center said they have free WiFi, toys to play with (for those with children in tow), and phone charging stations.

The YMCA of the Northwoods in Rhinelander says power has been restored. People without power are welcome, free of charge, to shower and warm up.

Langlade County

Langlade County Emergency Management posted the following locations will be open Monday:

Antigo High School 10a-4p

Town of Ainsworth Town Hall until 9 pm, Elcho Fire Dept as needed.

The White Lake School Fitness center is open for residents to shower, for heat and to charge phones and such. They can enter on the fitness center on Center Street.

