New proposed agreement for sale of Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill

Lincoln County’s Administrative and Legislative Committee will try again on the proposed sale of the Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill.

In a press release, the committee says they’ve reached a new agreement to transfer ownership of Pine Crest Nursing Home to a subsidiary operating company of the Ensign Group.

They plan to take the agreement to the Lincoln County Board for approval on June 17.

If the county board approves it, the agreement would be effective August 1st.

A town hall meeting on the proposed sale is scheduled for June 10th at 3:30 p.m. at the Merrill City Hall, Council Chambers.

A second town hall for residents and families will be held at the Pine Crest Nursing Home Chapel at 6:00 p.m. on June 10th.

The Ensign Group, Inc., operates numerous skilled nursing and senior living facilities across 14 states.

Last year a deal had been in place to sell Pine Crest, but that fell apart after a lawsuit by a county board member.

The idea of selling Pine Crest has drawn strong opposition from some in the community.

Pine Crest Nursing Home has served Lincoln County since 1954.

The facility has been operated by Lincoln County for over 70 years