'Saluting Heroes' balloon festival comes to Rhinelander

Balloons will light up the night sky in Rhinelander this weekend.

Steve and Nancy Woller, organizers of the Dairyland Balloon Jubilee, are throwing yet another balloon festival this year.

This one will take place on the grounds of the Hodag Country Music Festival Friday and Saturday, August 1st and 2nd.

It's called Saluting Heroes. They want it to honor those who have served or are serving in the military, police force, as firefighters or even those who volunteer their time.

The event will feature many of the things you've come to love about their events, like more than 20 balloons.

It'll also include plenty of activities for the kids.

"We've partnered with Art start, it's a local art group. Which is our thing. We like to have the kids come out there and be engaged and have a good time, with the balloons, with the fun. We'll have a walking balloon that they can walk right inside, we have large inflatables of the Buttercup balloon and the Wally balloon that they can take pictures in front of," said Nancy Woller.

