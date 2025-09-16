Haunted Sawmill in Merrill takes year off to address safety worries

As Halloween approaches, the Haunted Sawmill in Merrill will be taking a break this year due to safety concerns.

The popular haunted attraction, which has entertained visitors for 14 years, will not open its doors as local fire officials have raised issues about the building's safety.

The building, with some parts over 100 years old, requires significant updates to continue operations. Jerry Hersil, director of the Haunted Sawmill and president of the Friends of Vincent Foundation, said, "We have been working closely with the Merrill Fire Department and it's just gotten to the point where they would like us to have a fire suppression system in the building, we agree with them 100% about that."

"The cost for installing the system is just astronomical though," Hersil said. "So we are taking a year off to kind of reorganize, checkout what kind of options are out there and go from there."

The Haunted Sawmill aims to raise at least $350,000 to fund necessary updates, including electrical work, a fire alarm system, and a sprinkler system. Hersil emphasized the community's support, saying, "This is a labor of love for all of us. Everybody that is part of the Haunted Sawmill is unpaid. All the money we raise we are putting back into the community."

Hersil continued, "We do high school scholarships, let's say a family is down on their luck and they need rental assistance, we do that. The positive feedback, that makes everything worth it."

With over 100 volunteers, the Haunted Sawmill typically draws around 8,000 visitors annually. The hiatus will impact both the community and the volunteers. Ryan Skoug, a volunteer and part of the Sawmill Hall of Fame, said, "We all help each other out when we need it the most, we are all there for each other. We aren't friends here we are a family."

Lee Dreikosen, board member of the Friends of Vincent Foundation and volunteer scarer, added, "It's a second family, it really is. All the kids here, they are pretty tough, they have a lot to go through. For us it's more of a support group."

For those interested in donating or getting involved, you contact Hersil via email, ghersil@hersillaw.com

While the Haunted Sawmill will be missed by many, the fear of being unsafe will be extinguished, and they can comeback scarier than ever.