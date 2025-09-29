Park Theatre in Park Falls to close

The lights will be going dark at the Park Theatre in Park Falls.

Owners Paul and Katie Freiburger have announced they will be closing the movie theater.

They purchased the Park Theatre in 2020 with hopes to keep it alive.

However, they say they cannot financially keep going.

They say the movie industry has changed dramatically over the years, and the rising cost of supplies and utilities has also been a challenge.

After 75 years of operation, the Park Theatre will close at the end of November.

“This theatre has been more than just a building,” The Freiburgers said in a Facebook Post announcing the upcoming closure. “For decades, it has been a place where first dates blossomed into lifelong loves, where children saw their very first movies wide-eyed with wonder, and where families and friends gathered to laugh, cry, and dream together. Generations of memories were made here, and it has truly been our honor to be a part of your stories.”

“The decision to close was not made lightly. The world has changed, and with it, the way people experience movies. While our final curtain call will be bittersweet, we are filled with gratitude for the thousands of moments and memories shared inside these walls.”

According to the Freiburgers, the theater first opened in June of 1950.