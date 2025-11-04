In memory of WXPR volunteer Jan Leschke

WXPR’s former News Director and current Polka host, Ken Krall, shared this remembrance of Jan Leschke.

She was the foundation of one of WXPR's top weekend shows and now she's gone but will never be forgotten.

Jan Leschke died last Wednesday after being in ill health. She was involved in organizations around Rhinelander too numerous to name, but her efforts at WXPR will leave a long lasting legacy.

In 1989 then WXPR station manager Mick Fiocchi agreed with my suggestion to bring back a Saturday morning polka show. Initially we ran the show from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. I did the show alone, spinning records on turntables, playing cassettes and taking requests from listeners. Before that, Jan's vehicle had a flat tire, coincidentally, in front of the Fiocchi's home. As he described it, while helping her with the tire she emphatically asked for a polka show. It wasn't long after that one appeared.

Ken Krall and Jan Leschke

One day Jan asked me if I could use some help on the show. She knew it was a hectic time. I thought it was a great idea so she started coming in very early Saturday morning to take requests from listeners. With the help of volunteer Henry Preu, who built from scratch a multi-level cart capable of rolling, we were able to organize the records and put them where Jan was taking requests. She would find the music and bring it to me. What a huge help.

Jan and Mary Dork with the "polka cart"

She always brought a lot of laughter and fun. The show continued to grow in popularity. There were many folks who called in each week to request music and also to talk to Jan. I know she really enjoyed talking to the callers and hearing about their situations. When I would goof up(often) she would tell me rather straightforwardly to get it together and I obliged without dissent.

In the mid-90's I left WXPR for a time. Jan stayed with the show. Charley Rogers hosted and Londale Anderson helped out. Five years later I returned to WXPR and Jan was still taking requests. In total she did more than 30 years of service answering calls. She couldn't make every week so we had other people answering phones including our current amazing request taker, Carol Pekol. Along the way we nicknamed each other with some semi-royal titles. I was at the helm as 'captain', Dennis Nelson, another phone answerer was 'The Prince", Carol was the "Lady- in -Waiting", as in waiting for when Jan was gone for a Saturday. But there was only one Queen--Jan Leschke. There was no king, just the Queen, and her nickname stuck. She was Queenie, queen of them all. A listener one time asked to get a picture of Jan. She sent her a picture of Queen Elizabeth. The polka show has some of the most interesting people calling each week. Jan talked to them all like a long-lost friend.

Jan in the studio on Prospect St.

There were many stories each Saturday. In many ways while we all were working it was like a party. Polkas are good time music and we all enjoyed it. One of our current hosts, Polka John Hein, brought his trumpet along to play a tune or two. When Jan was crossing the parking lot to come into WXPR, John would dash out of the door and begin a fanfare to welcome the Queen as she crossed the parking lot. One weekend of the Harley-Davidson rally, the parking lot at the motel next door was full of motorcyclists getting ready to ride to Tomahawk. John was playing "Way Down Yonder In New Orleans" to a slightly embarrassed Jan. When done, the large crowd of bikers next door loudly applauded.

When I retired from WXPR five years ago. I intended to continue hosting the show. The Saturday after I retired,(COVID was raging then) I noticed General Manager Jessie Dick coming in the door as the show was ending. She asked me to come to the front of the building as she had to measure the front of the building 'for insurance purposes'. We walked out the front, tape measure in hand. It was about that moment I noticed a city fire truck and a police squad car turning the corner at Davenport and Stevens streets followed by several dozen vehicles driven by WXPR volunteers and others. They had arranged a farewell parade for me. The parade came around several times. I was flabbergasted. I found out later the main instigator was...Jan Leschke, Jessie and other volunteers. It was an amazing thing to pull off and I could never say thank you enough to her and Jessie and all the others.

Jan's work at WXPR was just one small part of a life dedicated to service in the community. Among the many things she did was co-organize a "Warm for Winter" campaign where free winter clothing was given no questions asked. I first met Jan a few days after we moved to Rhinelander. At the time she ran a greeting service for new community arrivals. She was well-known as a member of the local Ambassadors, a group welcoming new businesses to the community. She was a clarinetist for the Rhinelander Community band. There were many more organizations she was involved in. Service to others was her key.

Her health didn't allow her to answer phones for the last couple of years. The callers all wanted to ask about Jan. We missed her too.

In one's lifetime you meet a few people who are special. Jan Leschke was special. She will always be a part of WXPR as long as the polka show continues and certainly will never be forgotten by the 'captain'.

