Construction to begin on a Minocqua icon

One of Minocqua's most beloved winter traditions is returning.

Construction of Construction of Snowmy Kromer, Minocqua’s iconic giant snowman, will begin Tuesday at Torpy Park.

This will be a new location for the larger-than-life winter attraction, which dates back to the 1960s.

Snowmy Kromer stands about 30 feet tall with a roughly 16-foot waist, making him a must-see roadside photo stop and a symbol of winter fun in the Northwoods.

Snowmy is named for the oversized Stormy Kromer® cap he proudly wears. The custom hat — a size 96 — was specially designed by Stormy Kromer Mercantile and has become Snowmy’s signature look and a nod to Northwoods heritage.

His appearance each winter depends entirely on snowfall conditions, making every successful build especially meaningful for the community. Organizers say the construction process typically takes about three days, weather permitting.