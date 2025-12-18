Crandon Deer Park to remain open

The beloved Crandon Deer Park will remain open after substantial public outcry.

The Forest County board reversed its decision to cut funding for the park after more than a month of community pressure.

The board initially voted to cut funding on November 12 due to budgetary restrictions. However, an agreement was reached with Visit Forest County to cover the park's operating costs.

Visit Forest County will provide a $9,000 Annual budget to keep the park running, to be paid on a quarterly basis.