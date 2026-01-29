Farmer near Merrill gets help for thirsty cows

Firefighters are there to help when their neighbors need it, but this call in the Merrill area was a little different.

Four firefighters from the Pine River Fire Department went to a farm in the township Wednesday morning.

The farmer needed help after his water lines froze.

His cows had gone several days without fresh water.

Firefighters filled a number of containers with water, and a neighboring farmer brought extra water tanks to hold more until the water is restored.