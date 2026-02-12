Well-known former Woodruff Police Chief dies

A former well-known chief of the Woodruff Police Department has died.

A joint statement from both the Minocqua and Woodruff Police Departments said it was with great sadness that they’re announcing former Woodruff Police Chief Leonard ‘Lenny’ Drewsen died this week.

The release says Chief Drewsen dedicated many years of his life to serving and protecting the communities of Woodruff and the surrounding area.

It went on to say his commitment to public service, leadership, and care for the people he served left a lasting impact on both departments and the community as a whole.

The departments said their condolences are with his family, friends, and all who knew him.