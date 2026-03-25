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Task force to help find ways to fund aquatic center in Antigo

WXPR | By Justin Betti/WAOW
Published March 25, 2026 at 7:25 AM CDT
Clara McKenna Aquatic Center
Antigo Swim Club Facebook
Clara McKenna Aquatic Center

Antigo has created a task force to try to come up with ways to find funding to keep the Clara McKenna Aquatic Center afloat. 

There was a packed house at a meeting Monday night, where community members sought to save the pool.

The pool opened in 2004, but school leaders say maintenance costs have become a drain on the district. 

Over the last few years, the YMCA has managed operations of the aquatic center.

The task force is planned to include three school board members, three aquatic board members, community foundation members, and potentially the mayor and other local leaders.
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Community swimmingAntigoCity of AntigoWXPR News
Justin Betti/WAOW
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