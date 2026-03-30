Hodag Dome looking for skillsets and projects for upcoming Repair Fair

From clothing to electronics, billions of tons of discarded products end up in landfills each year.

A new event at the Hodag Dome could help reduce that waste by helping share knowledge.

Repair Cafes and Repair Fairs are a growing trend across the U.S.

They help connect people with broken, torn, and otherwise unusable items with those that have the knowledge and skills to fix them.

The Hodag Dome is putting on its first Repair Fair in May. Janice Halverson is the event coordinator.

“What we're trying to do is partner community volunteers, maybe that have skills such as bicycle adjustments or textile mending, knife sharpening, stuff like that, partner them with people that have broken items at home that they don't necessarily want to part with and just maybe need a small fix or a small repair,” said Halverson.

Halverson says she has some people signed up to offer their skills like textile mending and tech assistance, but she’s hoping to get more before the fair rolls around.

“We're a community full of talented individuals. We just need to bring them all together and see what people can offer and how they can help,” said Halverson.

People that sign up would be volunteering their time and skills, though tips can be accepted.

The repair person will be given a table and area to work. They are responsible for their own tools. You can view more details here.

The fair is Sunday, May 3rd from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hodag Dome.

Halverson hopes it will be as successful as she’s seen for other communities that have held similar events.

“People have left either with mended items or just a new skill or a piece of advice on where to go next if they couldn't fix it that day,” said Halverson.

People that have a skill to offer can submit information here. Those that have something needing repair can submit it here. Halverson says they're trying to pair up people projects ahead of time. People are also welcome to show up day of with skills or projects.

There will also be a craft and art supply swap.

