Land O’Lakes celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary with Northwoods Freedom Week

The Northwoods Freedom Week in Land O’Lakes kicked off Saturday night with a street dance and the festivities are just getting started.

There are days dedicated to Veterans, families, history, and community.

Activities range from art demonstrations and history lessons to a parade and fireworks.

All are focused on the celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“We wanted to do something extra special and involve the entire community,” said Audrey, the LOLA Arts Marketing and communications coordinator.

LOLA Arts has been working with the Land O’Lakes Chamber of Commerce, library, VFW, and Northern Waters Museum among others to plan this week.

Being an arts organization, LOLA has incorporated viewing, experiencing, and creating arts into different aspects of the week.

“Art is a great way for people to express and communicate in a way that you can't when you're kind of small talking at the grocery store,” said Audrey. “There's a bit of a deeper dive that you can do through that.”

The week cumulates with the Land O’Lakes tradition of Third of July Fireworks and Fourth of July Parade on Friday and Saturday.

“We're excited. It's going to be busy and fun, but also the Fourth of July is always busy in Land O' Lakes,” said Audrey.

The Parade and Party in the Park on July 4th has averaged around 13,000 total attendees over the past couple of years and has grown a lot since 2022, according to the Land O'Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

The activities this week are all free. People are welcome to drop in.

The only exception is the 3 Bear 5k on Saturday. You do need to register. Profits from the race go to the Great Headwaters Trails organization to help build biking trails.

You can find a schedule of events on the LOLA Arts website.

