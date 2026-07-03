Rhinelander 4th of July parade will include a flyover, lots of flags, and a new sensory friendly section

Dale Schlieve has been coordinating Rhinelander 4th of July Parade for more than 40 years.

Out of all that time, picking a theme for this year’s parade was pretty easy.

“The theme is America: 250 Years of Independence,” said Schlieve. “So, yeah, it was pretty much a slam dunk.”

Schlieve, his wife, son, and some old Jaycees work together to organize the parade. The Rhinelander Jaycees ran the parade until 1984.

To commemorate the 250-year milestone, this year’s celebration includes a short essay contest for teens and adults on their thoughts, reflections, and feelings on the 250th. Winning essay are published in the River News and on the Rhinelander Chamber of Commerce website.

There will be an F-35 Flyover again this year which Schlieve says people always enjoy.

The Rhinelander Chamber of Commerce will be distributing 2,500 small American flags along the parade route through downtown Rhinelander.

Schlieve anticipates 90 to 100 businesses, organizations, bands, and others participating in the parade.

“It just out of this world, the enthusiasm. I have no problem getting sponsorships from the businesses and organizations to get these bands. There are other parades that they got to scramble for monies and all stuff,” said Schlieve. “We are so lucky in Rhinelander that we have no problem, and then people just donate on their own for fireworks, and I give that money to the city for fireworks. It's just fantastic, the community support Rhinelander has.”

New this year, the section of the parade route on Stevens Street from Rhinelander City Hall to Rives St. will be sensory friendly.

There will be no sirens, loud horns, or motors revving.

Music from the bands will continue to play.

Schlieve hopes people come out and enjoy the parade and take some time to remember the reason for the holiday.

“It's not just picnics and boating, and that it. It's a celebration of our independence, which, as we all know, we are fortunate, and there's a lot of countries that aren't so fortunate,” said Schlieve.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on July 4th.

Schlieve recommends getting there early to secure a spot.

The Rhinelander Lions Kiddie Parade starts at 10 am. Lineup at 9:30 am by Zion Church/School on Frederick Street.

You can find more details on the chamber website.

The fireworks launch at dusk on July 4th (approximate start time is 9:30pm) over Boom Lake.

