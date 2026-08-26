Oneida County Fair seeks support to “Raise the Big Top” before next year’s fair

This year’s Oneida County Fair was a success by several marks for Fair President Kerry Bloedorn.

“I feel like we've been putting on a better and better fair every year for the last several years, but this year with the new carnival, they were very professional, and the bars met together, and everybody saw that,” said Bloedorn. “People that came to the fair really appreciated all aspects of it. We had tons of great feedback about the live music, family entertainment, the carnival, the rides. Everything going on, it all worked really well together.”

The fair is run by an all-volunteer board.

The only costs for visitor are the carnival rides and purchases from the vendors.

Parking, entrance, live music, and entertainment are all free.

1 of 9 — 2026-08-02 Fair Sunday-1087.jpg The 2026 Oneida County Fair. Photo by Dave Melancon 2 of 9 — 2026-08-02 Fair Sunday-692.jpg The 2026 Oneida County Fair. Photo by Dave Melancon 3 of 9 — 2026-08-02 Fair Sunday-78.jpg The 2026 Oneida County Fair. Photo by Dave Melancon 4 of 9 — 2026-7-30 Thursday Fair-99.jpg The 2026 Oneida County Fair. Photo by Dave Melancon 5 of 9 — 2026-07-31 Fair Friday-284.jpg The 2026 Oneida County Fair. Photo by Dave Melancon 6 of 9 — 2026-7-30 Thursday Fair-179.jpg The 2026 Oneida County Fair. Photo by Dave Melancon 7 of 9 — 2026-07-31 Fair Friday-66.jpg The 2026 Oneida County Fair. Photo by Dave Melancon 8 of 9 — 2026-7-30 Thursday Fair-51.jpg The 2026 Oneida County Fair. Photo by Dave Melancon 9 of 9 — 2026-7-30 Thursday Fair-161.jpg The 2026 Oneida County Fair. Photo by Dave Melancon

A lot of that entertainment happens under the big top.

“It's where all of our live music is had. It's where people come to gather and be entertained for the weekend,” said Bloedorn. “Our big top tent has seen better days. It's really outlived its lifespan.”

Right now, the Oneida County Fair is working to raise $18,000 before the next fair to purchase a new big top.

“Since we don't have permanent infrastructure here at Pioneer Park, and we just turn this park into our fairgrounds every year, it's really important to have those big top tents and those other structures that make Pioneer Park a fairground,” said Bloedorn. “The big top tent is so important in that dynamic.”

An online donation form has been set up on the Oneida County Fair website.

