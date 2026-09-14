Florence County School District cancels varsity football for this season

A lack of athletes has caused the Florence County School District to cancel what’s left of their varsity football season.

The district made the decision due to a combination of low roster numbers and a recent series of injuries.

They said their primary responsibility is the safety, health and well being of student-athletes.

According to a statement from the Florence County School District, continuing to play with a severely depleted roster creates significant risks on the field that cannot be justified.

The statement says they’re going to focus on supporting injured athletes and rebuilding and strengthening the football program going forward.