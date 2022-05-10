© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Courts

Republican congressional candidate fined for gun at airport

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published May 10, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT
Derrick Van Orden
Derrick Van Orden Facebook
Derrick Van Orden

Details are emerging about a Wisconsin congressional candidate who was found with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at an Iowa airport last year.

Republican Derrick Van Orden is seeking the seat being vacated by Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind.

He was cited in August for having a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer handgun in his bag at the security screening checkpoint at the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, airport.

Van Orden entered a guilty plea in December.

A magistrate ordered him to pay $360 and show he had taken a firearms safety course.

The Journal Sentinel reports that he was also fined an undisclosed amount by the Transportation Security Administration.

Van Orden's campaign says he brought the gun to the airport checkpoint by mistake.

Tags

Crime & Courts WXPR Newsgunsairport
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content