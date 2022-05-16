© 2022 WXPR
Crime & Courts

3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published May 16, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
Milwaukee police are investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died.

The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday came a day after a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series.

Those shootings led authorities to impose an 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday and Sunday and led the Bucks to cancel a fan watch party for Sunday afternoon’s decisive Game 7.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
