Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman's list

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published June 6, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT
A gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at a Wisconsin home had a list that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

That's according to Whitmer’s office and a law enforcement source.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Saturday that 56-year-old Douglas K. Uhde, who has not been charged, is suspected of killing retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer at Roemer’s house in New Lisbon on Friday.

Uhde was found in the basement of the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He's hospitalized in critical condition.

Uhde has an extensive criminal record dating back two decades, including a case when he was sentenced by Roemer to prison.

Associated Press
