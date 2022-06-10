Suspect in Oneida County threat due in court

A man suspected of making threats against school officials is due in Oneida County Circuit Court today.

Adam Bauman, 18, of Woodruff is currently in custody and the investigation is continuing.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the Minocqua Police Department received a threat against school officials at Three Lakes High School and Lakeland Union High School.

Both Lakeland Union and Three Lakes School District posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that buildings would be closed for the day and all activities were canceled.

The Sheriff’s Office says Oneida County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bloom found probable cause to hold Bauman for an initial appearance at 1:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.

They say Bauman is accused of making terrorist threats.