Woodruff Police asking anonymous person with information about school threat to come forward

The Woodruff Police Department is asking for the person who warned of a potential school threat to help its investigation.

The Minocqua Police Department posted on Facebook on behalf of Woodruff Police.

It said on June 7th, Lakeland Union High School Administration got information from an anonymous source of a potential threat to the school.

The Woodruff Police Department is asking that person to contact them to provide more information. Police say that person can still remain anonymous. The Woodruff Police Department can be contacted at (715) 356-3234.

The suspect making the threats has been located and is currently in custody. There is no active threat to the community at this time.

