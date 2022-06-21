© 2022 WXPR
Man accused in fatal Wisconsin parade crash changes plea

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published June 21, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT
Abandoned_items_from_Christmas_Parade_Broadway_and_Main_Waukesha_Wisconsin_parade.jpg
Lightburst
/
Wikimedia Commons
Chairs left behind after a SUV crashed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha

A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year is mounting an insanity defense.

Darrell Brooks Jr. faces more than 80 charges in connection with the incident Nov. 21 in Waukesha.

He pleaded not guilty in February.

His attorneys told Judge Jennifer Dorow during a hearing Monday that Brooks is now pleading not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Dorow said she will appoint experts to examine him.

If the defense can show he couldn't conform his conduct to the law he would be committed to a mental health facility rather than prison.

