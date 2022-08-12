Anderson pleads guilty to murdering Hannah Miller

Christopher Terrell Anderson pleaded guilty in Oneida County Court on Friday to killing Hannah Miller.

Anderson was set to begin trial Monday morning for the case in which he was charged with 1st degree intentional homicide.

The felony charge has a mandatory life sentence.

As part of the plea deal, Oneida County District Attorney Michael Schiek said the state is requesting Anderson be eligible for supervised release after 40 years.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Hannah Miller was shot and killed outside of Rhinelander in a case that Tri-County Council says is domestic violence homicide.

The defense will be able to argue Anderson be eligible for supervision after 30 years in prison.

Judge Michel Bloom can ignore the agreement and set whatever sentence he deems appropriate within state law.

The sentencing hearing is schedule for August 23rd.

In June 2021, Hannah Miller was found shot to death just outside Rhinelander. She was shot four times, once in the chest, twice in the back, and once in the back of head.

Anderson and Miller had previously been in a relationship, and they have a child together.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office had a witness that drove past where Miller’s body was found shortly before she was killed. The witness said she saw two people that match Anderson and Miller’s descriptions talking and the side of the road.

There were also text messages between Miller and a witness that detailed the abuse Miller had endured leading up to the murder.

It’s not yet known how this plea will impact the case against Seth Wakefield. Wakefield is also facing a 1st-degree intentional homicide charge as party to a crime.

Police say he helped Anderson plan Miller’s murder. Wakefield has a scheduled status conference in September.

