"Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign seeks to keep drunk drivers off the road

As summer starts to wind down, law enforcement agencies across the state say, more drivers under the influence could be on the road.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says this time of year often leads to more impaired drivers as people try to squeeze fun out of the last bit of summer.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign started Wednesday and runs through Labor Day.

Police say the best way to prevent getting behind the wheel drunk is to plan ahead before pouring the first drink.

"Have a ride set up, ride share apps are readily available, especially in the Wausau area, taxis, friends and family," Sergeant Bryan Wrycha of the Wisconsin State Patrol said. "Make sure you have a designated driver in place before you get behind the wheel."

If someone is at a bar, ask the bartender to call a ride, which is free through the Tavern League's Safe Ride Home program.

Penalties for driving under the influence can include fines, license suspension, imprisonment and potentially harming yourself or others.

If you are driving and see someone that could be impaired, authorities say to give yourself a safe distance from the car, then call 911 with a car description and license plate number.