Antigo man convicted of federal child pornography charge

An Antigo resident pleaded guilty this week to federal charges of possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin says 45 year old Kelly Schultz was taken into custody after the plea in federal court in Madison.

Sentencing will be in November.

The plea agreement calls for the defendant to be sentenced to 10 years in prison to be followed by 20 years of supervised release.

In March 2017, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Schultz’s home and seized approximately 150 CDs and DVDs.

During the analysis of these items, agents located numerous images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The charge against Schultz was the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; Port Edwards, Markesan, Everest Metro, and Antigo Police Departments; and Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Langlade County District Attorney’s office also assisted. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is prosecuting the case.