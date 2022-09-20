Merrill man charged in crash resulting in 8-year-old Gleason boy's death

A drunk driver who caused an accident that killed an 8-year-old boy over the weekend was charged in Lincoln County court yesterday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

A judge set 41-year-old John Lahti’s bond at $500,000, the harshest bond allowable for that charge.

Police say Lahti was driving drunk when he crossed the center line on State Highway 17 near the town of Merrill Saturday evening.

He smashed into a pickup driven by Thomas Skaar.

Skaar, his wife and daughter survived the crash, though his wife and daughter were injured. Their eight-year-old son did not survive.

Skaar spoke in court yesterday.

“Because of Mr. Lahti’s decision, my eight-year-old son is dead,” he said. “Mr. Lahti and his decision to do what he did took the life of an innocent child.”

Skaar’s wife could not attend the hearing because she was waiting to undergo surgery.

Lahti will be in court again Tuesday morning for a scheduling conference.