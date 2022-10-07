Central Wisconsin man sentenced for buying guns for a meth dealer

A central Wisconsin man will go to federal prison for buying guns for a drug dealer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Wisconsin says 31 year old Kyle Richie of Schofield received a two year sentence from a federal judge, to be followed by three years supervised release.

Richie pleaded guilty earlier this year to making false statements during the purchase of firearms.

Last year, Richie bought four guns, claiming her was the actualy buyer of the guns.

He instead was buying them for Victor Pennington, in exchange for methamphetamine.

Pennington was not allowed to buy guns due to multiple felony convictions in Wisconsin.

Pennington will be sentenced in January for a federal methamphetamine conspiracy charge.