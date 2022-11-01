© 2022 WXPR
Crime & Courts

Skeletal remains found in Florence County

By John Burton
Published November 1, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT
A hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County.

Now authorities are working to figure out who the person was.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says the remains were found Friday morning in a rural wooded area.

Forensic experts determined the skeleton belonged to an adult female.

The remains don’t match any known missing person from the greater Florence County area.

A number of agencies are helping with the investigation.

John Burton
