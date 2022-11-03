Rhinelander city council approves police body camera funding

Police in Rhinelander will soon be wearing body cameras.

The city approved the final funding for the cameras last week, costing around $100,000.

Taxpayers will only be funding a small part of the cost, after businesses chipped in over the last 18 months.

Mayor Kris Hanus says it's the right time to do it, and the cameras will allow for more transparency.

"[Police] want to be transparent, they want to help the community grow and trust is a big factor in that. This puts a good check and balance on so if something were to unfortunately happen in the future, we now have a way to document what actually happened," Hanus said.

The cameras will start being used in the next month or two.