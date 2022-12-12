© 2022 WXPR
Crime & Courts

Mail carrier killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published December 12, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST
Police are searching for the shooter who killed a U.S. Postal Service employee as he was delivering mail in Wisconsin.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Friday on the city's north side. The Milwaukee Police Department said the 44-year-old mail carrier was pronounced dead at the scene. He had worked for the Postal Service for 18 years.

Police said the Postal Service and the FBI are assisting in the investigation. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the crime “alarming.”

“The postal worker in this homicide was a public servant, which makes this crime even more disturbing," Johnson said in a statement. "Criminals responsible for death and harm in our city must be held accountable.”

