Man convicted, sentenced for Marathon County killing

Published January 18, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST
A Marathon County man pled guilty to first-degree intentional homicide on Tuesday.

David Morris was handed the mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole for stabbing Renee Hindes in the spring of 2021 at a Weston Apartment, then threatening police with the knife as they responded to the scene.

Morris, who was shot by officers but survived, will also pay five thousand dollars into the crime victims fund and will pay court costs.

The plea deal saw a handful of other charges, including false imprisonment and a count of battery by prisoners, dismissed but read in.

Morris has been held at the Dodge Correctional Institute while awaiting trial, it's unclear if that is also where he will serve his sentence.

